NSE phone tapping case: Delhi court sends Sanjay Pandey to 9-day ED custody1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 05:39 PM IST
This comes a day after ED took Pandey into custody after more than seven hours of questioning
A Delhi court has sent former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to nine days' custodial interrogation by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.