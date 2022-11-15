NSE phone tapping case: Delhi HC reserves order on Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday postponed ruling on Chitra Ramkrishna's request for bail in the new case involving allegations of illegal phone tapping and employee snooping at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The former managing director of the NSE disputed the Enforcement Directorate's assertion that she was the "mastermind" of the conspiracy and emphasised the fact that she had already spent four months in custody.
Justice Jasmeet Singh said, “Arguments heard. Judgement reserved," after hearing rejoinder submissions by the senior counsel for Ramkrishna.
With regard to the ED's assertion that Ramkrishna was the mastermind, senior attorney Rebecca John argued that the evidence "can be discredited and disproved" based on the material that has been submitted.
“To say that I processed (the tapping) and I was the mastermind is being economical with the truth and contrary to the documents that they (ED) have themselves filed on record," she argued.
In light of a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act that permits the grant of bail to certain classes of accused, including women, the senior attorney stated that the court would consider the facts and circumstances of the case to grant bail.
“I have been in custody in this case since July 14. Four months in this case and complaint has been filed," John said.
She had previously argued that no scheduled offence had been established against Ramkrishna and that the accusations did not meet the requirements of the PMLA.
According to the ED, the phone tapping case relates to a time frame between 2009 and 2017 during which former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice-President Ravi Varanasi, Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur, and other individuals conspired to defraud NSE and its employees.
They allegedly hired iSEC Services Pvt Ltd to illegally intercept the phone calls of NSE employees for this purpose under the pretence of conducting a recurring analysis of NSE's cyber vulnerabilities.
Earlier, the ED had opposed Ramkrishna's request for bail on the grounds that she was the "mastermind" of the criminal conspiracy in the case.
The agency stated that Ramkrishna, who was the deputy MD at the time, processed the "proposal for call interception and monitoring, which was in the guise of study of cyber vulnerability," and that she identified the phone numbers and the employees for monitoring.
On July 14, the ED detained Chitra Ramkrishna, who had previously been detained by the CBI in connection with the alleged NSE co-location scam. The Telegraph Act, as well as other laws, were broken by the accused, as evidenced by the payment of more than ₹4 crore made by NSE to iSEC for the "illegal actions" from January 2009 until February 2017 that the court had previously been informed was the result of criminal activity.
Ramkrishna served as Joint MD NSE from 2009 to 31 March, 2013, when he was appointed to the position. 1 April 2013 saw her promoted to MD and CEO. Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.
