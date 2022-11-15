NSE phone tapping case: Delhi HC reserves order on Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea

On July 14, the ED detained Chitra Ramkrishna, who had previously been detained by the CBI in connection with the alleged NSE co-location scam. The Telegraph Act, as well as other laws, were broken by the accused, as evidenced by the payment of more than ₹4 crore made by NSE to iSEC for the "illegal actions" from January 2009 until February 2017 that the court had previously been informed was the result of criminal activity.