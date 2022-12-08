NSE phone tapping case: Ex-Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey gets bail1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 12:16 PM IST
Sanjay Pandey was arrested by the ED on July 19 and was subsequently sent to judicial custody.
Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a money laundering case in relation to the alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees, according to the news agency PTI.