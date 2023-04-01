NSE rolls back 6% charge hike on equity and F&O trading from today

The exchange in an official release noted, “NSE Board of Directors in its meeting held on March 23, 2023, decided to roll back the increase of 6% in transaction charges, in cash equities market segment and equity derivatives segment, with effect from April 1, 2023. The charges were earlier increased by 6%, with effect from January 1, 2021, partly to augment NSE Investor Protection Fund Trust (NSE IPFT) corpus in view of certain market exigencies due to broker defaults at that point in time."