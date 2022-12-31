NSE warns investors about two person associated with entity Spider Trading

In an attempt to alert investors and safeguard them, NSE said in an official statement that “The investors are advised not to trade in the securities markets based on the tips/recommendations provided by unregistered investment advisers. The investors should not get attracted or lured by such trading tips and stock specific recommendations. The investors are also cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/ product offered by any persons/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law. Further, investors are advised not to share their trading credentials such as user id and password with anyone. It may also be noted that the said persons/entity are not registered either as a member or authorized person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited."