NSE warns investors against schemes offering guaranteed returns

NSE warns investors against schemes offering guaranteed returns1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
- The bourse warning comes against the backdrop of instances of unregistered entities seeking investments through YouTube and Telegram Channels
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday warned investors not to fall prey to investment plans that promise guaranteed returns. The bourse warning comes against the backdrop of instances of unregistered entities seeking investments through YouTube and Telegram Channels.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday warned investors not to fall prey to investment plans that promise guaranteed returns. The bourse warning comes against the backdrop of instances of unregistered entities seeking investments through YouTube and Telegram Channels.
NSE said that these entities are not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the NSE.
NSE said that these entities are not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the NSE.
"Investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/ product offered by any entities/persons offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law," the exchange said in a statement.
"Investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/ product offered by any entities/persons offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law," the exchange said in a statement.
It was noticed that entities like Kirti Patel through Descent Wealth Management, Adarsh Yadav/Saheb Lal Yadav operating through YouTube channel and telegram channel -- Art of Trading Mr. Adarsh -- and Ayush and Rahul Kumar are collecting funds from the public for providing investment plans with guaranteed returns, it said.
It was noticed that entities like Kirti Patel through Descent Wealth Management, Adarsh Yadav/Saheb Lal Yadav operating through YouTube channel and telegram channel -- Art of Trading Mr. Adarsh -- and Ayush and Rahul Kumar are collecting funds from the public for providing investment plans with guaranteed returns, it said.
Earlier, the exchange had issued a similar advisory after it noticed that an entity named Profit Axis PMS Services was collecting funds from the investors and offering investment plans with assured returns.
Earlier, the exchange had issued a similar advisory after it noticed that an entity named Profit Axis PMS Services was collecting funds from the investors and offering investment plans with assured returns.
Earlier, NSE warned investors not to fall for investment schemes with assured returns offered by Sameer Gulabrao Thite associated with Samsan Unitrade.
Earlier, NSE warned investors not to fall for investment schemes with assured returns offered by Sameer Gulabrao Thite associated with Samsan Unitrade.
Earlier, the exchange had issued similar advisories after information surfaced that entities, including Suraj Mourya, Aimers Trader, Shares Bazaar, Real Trader and Groww Stock, operating through social media platforms were offering investment plans with guaranteed returns.
Earlier, the exchange had issued similar advisories after information surfaced that entities, including Suraj Mourya, Aimers Trader, Shares Bazaar, Real Trader and Groww Stock, operating through social media platforms were offering investment plans with guaranteed returns.
NSE began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.
NSE began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.