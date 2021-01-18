OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NSEL Scam: Ex CEO Anjani Sinha held for fictitious trading, creating false stock
The Indian Technomac financial fraud was one of the biggest in the state as per records and was being investigated by the different departments of Himachal Pradesh for the past over four years.
The Indian Technomac financial fraud was one of the biggest in the state as per records and was being investigated by the different departments of Himachal Pradesh for the past over four years.

NSEL Scam: Ex CEO Anjani Sinha held for fictitious trading, creating false stock

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 10:53 AM IST Staff Writer

The Economic Offences Wing team of Delhi Police arrested former CEO of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), Anjani Sinha in Mumbai on Sunday for fictitious trading on the exchange, creating false stocks.

The former CEO of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) Anjani Sinha was arrested on Sunday evening by the Economic Offences Wing team of Delhi Police for fictitious trading on the exchange, creating false stocks.

Delhi Police acted on a complaint registered in 2015 against Sinha and other 63 Moons promoters in the NSEL scam, a moneycontrol report suggested

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The daily coronavirus infections fell below 14,000 for the second time this month.

India records 145 Covid-19 deaths, lowest fatalities in eight months

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against the new farm laws.

Farmers firm on Republic Day tractor rally, SC to hear govt's plea against march today

2 min read . 11:44 AM IST
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Covaxin efficacy row heats up as Delhi docs reject jab, TN health secy takes it

3 min read . 11:34 AM IST
The Indian Technomac financial fraud was one of the biggest in the state as per records and was being investigated by the different departments of Himachal Pradesh for the past over four years.

NSEL Scam: Ex CEO Anjani Sinha held for fictitious trading, creating false stock

1 min read . 10:53 AM IST

Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy

In 2013, NSEL defaulted on payments worth of 5600 crores. In which more than 20 borrowers had received money which they did not return back. On the other side more than 13000 investors have lost their money.

Mumbai Police had arrested Anajani Sinha, Jignesh Shah (Chairman 63Moons), Amit Rathi from Anand Rathi broking firm, Chintan Modi from India Infoline broking and CP Krishnan from Geojit broking firm in past.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate have been investigating this case. All agencies have filed their charge-sheet also in this case, moneycontrol said





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout