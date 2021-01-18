NSEL Scam: Ex CEO Anjani Sinha held for fictitious trading, creating false stock

NSEL Scam: Ex CEO Anjani Sinha held for fictitious trading, creating false stock1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 10:53 AM IST
The Economic Offences Wing team of Delhi Police arrested former CEO of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), Anjani Sinha in Mumbai on Sunday for fictitious trading on the exchange, creating false stocks.
The former CEO of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) Anjani Sinha was arrested on Sunday evening by the Economic Offences Wing team of Delhi Police for fictitious trading on the exchange, creating false stocks.
Delhi Police acted on a complaint registered in 2015 against Sinha and other 63 Moons promoters in the NSEL scam, a moneycontrol report suggested
In 2013, NSEL defaulted on payments worth of ₹5600 crores. In which more than 20 borrowers had received money which they did not return back. On the other side more than 13000 investors have lost their money.
Mumbai Police had arrested Anajani Sinha, Jignesh Shah (Chairman 63Moons), Amit Rathi from Anand Rathi broking firm, Chintan Modi from India Infoline broking and CP Krishnan from Geojit broking firm in past.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate have been investigating this case. All agencies have filed their charge-sheet also in this case, moneycontrol said
