New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ), India’s largest life-saving medical devices manufacturing cluster, has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane said the MoU is a significant step for enhancing competitiveness of MSMEs in healthcare sector.

He also said both organizations can leverage their expertise and create excellent opportunities for MSMEs in healthcare sector to form global alliances and get access to latest medical technologies along with creating skilled manpower for this sector.