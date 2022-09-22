NSIC ties up with AMTZ for cooperation in health sector1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 12:35 PM IST
MSME minister Narayan Rane said both organizations can leverage their expertise and create excellent opportunities for MSMEs in healthcare sector
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ), India’s largest life-saving medical devices manufacturing cluster, has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for cooperation in the healthcare sector.