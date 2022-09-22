OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  NSIC ties up with AMTZ for cooperation in health sector
Listen to this article

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ), India’s largest life-saving medical devices manufacturing cluster, has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane said the MoU is a significant step for enhancing competitiveness of MSMEs in healthcare sector.

He also said both organizations can leverage their expertise and create excellent opportunities for MSMEs in healthcare sector to form global alliances and get access to latest medical technologies along with creating skilled manpower for this sector.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout