Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  NSIC ties up with AMTZ for cooperation in health sector

NSIC ties up with AMTZ for cooperation in health sector

The collaboration is a significant step for enhancing competitiveness of MSMEs in healthcare sector. (iStockphoto)
1 min read . 12:35 PM ISTLive Mint

MSME minister Narayan Rane said both organizations can leverage their expertise and create excellent opportunities for MSMEs in healthcare sector

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ), India’s largest life-saving medical devices manufacturing cluster, has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for cooperation in the healthcare sector.

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ), India’s largest life-saving medical devices manufacturing cluster, has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane said the MoU is a significant step for enhancing competitiveness of MSMEs in healthcare sector.

Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane said the MoU is a significant step for enhancing competitiveness of MSMEs in healthcare sector.

He also said both organizations can leverage their expertise and create excellent opportunities for MSMEs in healthcare sector to form global alliances and get access to latest medical technologies along with creating skilled manpower for this sector.

He also said both organizations can leverage their expertise and create excellent opportunities for MSMEs in healthcare sector to form global alliances and get access to latest medical technologies along with creating skilled manpower for this sector.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.