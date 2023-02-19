Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's grandson passed away on Sunday. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a massive heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor.

He had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide 'padayatra' of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam.

After preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya. Nandamuri was reportedly in an extremely critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital and he breathed his last on Saturday.

Condolences poured in for the Nanadamuri on social media, who was the cousin of Jr NTR.

His demise has sent shockwaves and several across from the southern film industry and political figures including Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar and actors Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Konidela paid their condolences.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of renowned Telugu Actor Shri. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Despite best efforts, his passing away came as a misfortune. My sincere condolences to his family. Praying for the sadgati of the departed soul. Om Shanti," the Karnataka Health Minister wrote.

Allu Arjun wrote, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace".

Chiranjeevi Konidela also paid condolences on social media. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the

the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such a bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon!

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔

Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace".

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief".

As per the ANI news agency, Nandamuri is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter.

Taraka Ratna had also acted in a few Telugu movies as well including his debut 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (in 2002) before venturing into politics. However, he could not make it big on the silver screen like some of his cousins like Junior NTR of 'RRR' fame.