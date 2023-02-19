NT Rama Rao's grandson passes away at 39
- Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a massive heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's grandson passed away on Sunday. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a massive heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×