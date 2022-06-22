NTA announces CUET-UG 2022 exam dates: Check details here

NTA announces CUET-UG 2022 exam dates: Check details here1 min read . 08:48 PM IST
NTA on Wednesday announced the dates for CUET (UG) 2022 exams. A notification in this regard said the exams for CUET (UG) will be conducted between 15 July and 20 July and 4th to 10 August. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode.
National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022] at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 Cities Outside-India, the notification also said
Since, it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses), the Registration is once again being opened on the demand of the Candidates. The interested candidates are advised to visit the website to complete the application process.
They are also advised to keep a watch on the updates
