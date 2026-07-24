NTA fires 47 officials amid NEET protests; officials say agency to ‘undergo complete overhaul’

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting major competitive exams in the country, terminated the services of 47 officials on Friday. According to NTA officials, more terminations will follow.
This cleanup, which comes amid anti-NEET protests, has been described as part of a major overhaul of the examination body. The NTA has remained under scrutiny over the NEET paper leak controversies.
“In a major bid to bring out serious examination reforms, National Testing Agency has terminated 47 officials from their service. Legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials,” the press note said. “More reformative actions to follow.”
Quick answers to key questions
The NTA terminated the services of 47 officials as part of a major overhaul aimed at implementing serious examination reforms, especially amid ongoing protests related to NEET.
The NEET-UG paper leak controversy affected more than 22 lakh candidates, leading to the cancellation of the examination and nationwide protests by students.
The Supreme Court directed the NTA to file detailed affidavits on the progress of reforms and to provide a status report on various aspects of the examination cycle to ensure transparency and integrity.
Following the terminations, the NTA plans to undergo a complete overhaul and implement more reformative actions, which may include enhancing security and examination protocols.
While recent events have raised concerns about integrity, the NTA's commitment to reform and the Supreme Court's involvement suggest that efforts are being made to enhance the examination's integrity.
“NTA to undergo complete overhaul, reformative actions to follow,” said officials.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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