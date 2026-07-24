NTA fires 47 officials amid NEET protests; officials say agency to ‘undergo complete overhaul’

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting major competitive exams in the country, terminated the services of 47 officials on Friday. According to NTA officials, more terminations will follow.
This cleanup, which comes amid anti-NEET protests, has been described as part of a major overhaul of the examination body. The NTA has remained under scrutiny over the NEET paper leak controversies.
“In a major bid to bring out serious examination reforms, National Testing Agency has terminated 47 officials from their service. Legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials,” the press note said. “More reformative actions to follow.”
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
The NTA terminated the services of 47 officials as part of a major overhaul aimed at implementing serious examination reforms, especially amid ongoing protests related to NEET.
The NEET-UG paper leak controversy affected more than 22 lakh candidates, leading to the cancellation of the examination and nationwide protests by students.
The Supreme Court directed the NTA to file detailed affidavits on the progress of reforms and to provide a status report on various aspects of the examination cycle to ensure transparency and integrity.
Following the terminations, the NTA plans to undergo a complete overhaul and implement more reformative actions, which may include enhancing security and examination protocols.
While recent events have raised concerns about integrity, the NTA's commitment to reform and the Supreme Court's involvement suggest that efforts are being made to enhance the examination's integrity.
“NTA to undergo complete overhaul, reformative actions to follow,” said officials.