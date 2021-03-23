A fake document claiming to be the screenshot of the yet-to-release NEET 2021 brochure, with details of the supposed new paper pattern, is doing rounds on social media.

The post says that there will be a choice in the exam and students will have to answer 45 out of 50 questions asked. The claim seems to be based on the fact that the Ministry of Education had announced that the JEE and NEET entrance tests will have a choice in the exams this year.

However, the government has now clarified that this is an assumption and the post is fake.

"Several posts claiming that @DG_NTA has released the exam pattern of #NEET2021 are doing the rounds on social media #PIBFactCheck: This exam pattern is #Fake & not released by NTA. For updates, visit the NTA’s official website: https://nta.ac.in," PIB said in a tweet.

The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. NTA had earlier said that the syllabus of NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021.

NEET 2021 dates, details

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on 1 August, the government had announced earlier this month.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned," the NTA had said.

"The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on 1 August," the agency added.

Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available shortly when the submission of application form for NEET (UG) starts.

NEET was conducted on 13 September amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020. Out of that, 7,71,500 students have qualified the exam.





