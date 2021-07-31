Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NTA notifies revised quota for NEET-UG admissions

NTA notifies revised quota for NEET-UG admissions

Premium
NEET-UG admission 2021: Centre's decision to implement 27% OBC -- non-creamy layer -- reservation and 10% EWS reservation in 15% all-India quota seats will take effect from the 2021-22 academic session
1 min read . 07:07 AM IST PTI

  • The government on Thursday had announced quota for OBCs and EWS category in the all-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year 2021-22
  • National Testing Agency said that its information bulletin stands modified based on the new reservation structure for admission to undergraduate medical courses under all-India quota

The National Testing Agency on Friday notified that the Centre's decision to implement 27 per cent OBC -- non-creamy layer -- reservation and 10 per cent EWS reservation in 15 per cent all-India quota seats will take effect from the 2021-22 academic session for medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

The National Testing Agency on Friday notified that the Centre's decision to implement 27 per cent OBC -- non-creamy layer -- reservation and 10 per cent EWS reservation in 15 per cent all-India quota seats will take effect from the 2021-22 academic session for medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

The government on Thursday had announced quota for other backward classes (OBCs) and economically weaker section (EWS) category in the all-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year 2021-22.

The government on Thursday had announced quota for other backward classes (OBCs) and economically weaker section (EWS) category in the all-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year 2021-22.

The National Testing Agency said that its information bulletin stands modified based on the new reservation structure for admission to undergraduate medical courses under all-India quota.

The National Testing Agency said that its information bulletin stands modified based on the new reservation structure for admission to undergraduate medical courses under all-India quota.

This will comprise of 15 per cent for schedule castes, 7.5 per cent for schedule tribes, 27 per cent for OBC (non-creamy layer according to the central list), 10 per cent for EWS category and five per cent for persons with disabilities (PwD) "horizontal reservation as per National Medical Commission norms", according to the notification.

This will comprise of 15 per cent for schedule castes, 7.5 per cent for schedule tribes, 27 per cent for OBC (non-creamy layer according to the central list), 10 per cent for EWS category and five per cent for persons with disabilities (PwD) "horizontal reservation as per National Medical Commission norms", according to the notification.

OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the all-India quota scheme to compete for seats in any state. Being a central scheme, the Central List of OBCs shall be used for the purpose.

OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the all-India quota scheme to compete for seats in any state. Being a central scheme, the Central List of OBCs shall be used for the purpose.

The scheme was introduced in 1986 under the Supreme Court's directions to provide for domicile-free merit-based opportunities to students from any state aspiring to study in a good medical college in another state.

The scheme was introduced in 1986 under the Supreme Court's directions to provide for domicile-free merit-based opportunities to students from any state aspiring to study in a good medical college in another state.

The all-India quota consists of 15 per cent of the total available UG seats and 50 per cent of the total available PG seats in government medical colleges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The all-India quota consists of 15 per cent of the total available UG seats and 50 per cent of the total available PG seats in government medical colleges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!