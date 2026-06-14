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NTA opens bank detail correction window; releases re-NEET UG 2026 admit cards — details here

To facilitate correct refund distribution, NTA has launched a correction window for candidates' bank account details after finding discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2026 examination registrations.

Livemint
Published14 Jun 2026, 08:31 PM IST
The National Testing Agency has opened a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window for NEET (UG) 2026 examination fee refunds due to applicants providing incorrect bank details during registration. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Reprsentative Image)
The National Testing Agency has opened a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window for NEET (UG) 2026 examination fee refunds due to applicants providing incorrect bank details during registration. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Reprsentative Image)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the opening of a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window for candidates eligible for a refund of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination fee. Earlier, candidates were asked to submit their bank account details through the registration portal.

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However, during verification, NTA found that some applicants had provided incorrect or incomplete information, such as invalid account numbers.

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NTA said, “to ensure that the refund reaches the correct beneficiary, NTA has decided to open a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window.”

Candidates are advised to:

  1. Log in to the NEET (UG) 2026 portal using their Application Number and Password and complete the OTP-based authentication through the registered mobile number.
  2. Carefully verify and furnish the following details:
    Beneficiary Name
    Bank Account Number
    Re-enter/Confirm Bank Account Number
    Bank Name
    IFSC Code.
  3. Optionally upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque or the first page of the bank passbook containing the account details, wherever available.
  4. Ensure that all particulars furnished are correct and belong to the intended beneficiary account for receipt of the refund.

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  • Keep their login credentials, OTP, and personal information confidential, and do not share them with anyone under any circumstances.
  • The update of the Bank Account details should be done before downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) 2026.
  • For any assistance, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.
  • Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates.

Admit Card for NEET is LIVE

NTA has issued the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and password.

The admit card contains important details, including the allotted examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card. The release follows Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's announcement on May 15 that the hall tickets would be made available by June 14.

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Documents required on exam day

  1. Printed copy of the Re-NEET 2026 admit card.
  2. Two passport-size photographs (same as those uploaded in the application form).
  3. A valid government-issued photo ID.
  4. PwBD certificate or certificate of physical limitation to write, if applicable.

The NTA has instructed candidates to carefully read and follow all guidelines mentioned on the admit card. Entry to examination centres will begin at 11 am, while no candidate will be allowed entry after 1:30 pm.

Test booklets will be distributed at 1:45 pm.

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Candidates carrying prohibited items or engaging in unfair practices may face disqualification. Smoking, as well as bringing water bottles, beverages, or snacks into the examination centre, is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, T. V. Somanathan warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to compromise or disrupt the integrity of the re-examination.

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(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Candidates can correct their bank account details to ensure proper refund.
  • Strict guidelines must be followed during the examination to avoid disqualification.
  • Valid admit cards are mandatory for entry into the examination center.

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