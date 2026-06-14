NTA opens bank detail correction window; releases re-NEET UG 2026 admit cards — details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the opening of a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window for candidates eligible for a refund of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination fee. Earlier, candidates were asked to submit their bank account details through the registration portal.
However, during verification, NTA found that some applicants had provided incorrect or incomplete information, such as invalid account numbers.
NTA said, “to ensure that the refund reaches the correct beneficiary, NTA has decided to open a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window.”
NTA has issued the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and password.
The admit card contains important details, including the allotted examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card. The release follows Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's announcement on May 15 that the hall tickets would be made available by June 14.
The NTA has instructed candidates to carefully read and follow all guidelines mentioned on the admit card. Entry to examination centres will begin at 11 am, while no candidate will be allowed entry after 1:30 pm.
Test booklets will be distributed at 1:45 pm.
Candidates carrying prohibited items or engaging in unfair practices may face disqualification. Smoking, as well as bringing water bottles, beverages, or snacks into the examination centre, is strictly prohibited.
Meanwhile, T. V. Somanathan warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to compromise or disrupt the integrity of the re-examination.
(With inputs from agencies)