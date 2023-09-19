The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday informed the examination schedule for various entrance exams in 2024.

]According to the calendar, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the year 2024 is scheduled for May 5, 2023. Additionally, the NEET exam will also be held on the first Sunday of May in 2024. Furthermore, the statement mentions that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main-2024) session 1 is slated to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024. The NTA has additionally announced that the JEE Main 2024 session 2 is scheduled to occur from April 1 to April 15, 2024.

Regarding the Common University Entrance Test-UG (CUET-UG) for 2024, it is set to take place between May 15 and May 31, 2024.

Moreover, the CUET-PG 2024 is planned to be held from March 11 to March 28, 2024.

“The UGC NET Session 1 has been scheduled for June 10 to June 21, 2024," NTA informed.

Also Read: Govt shares an update on conducting NEET UG Exam twice a year. Details here

The NTA has clarified that the specific details related to each examination will be communicated to candidates through the information bulletin of the respective exams. These bulletins will be made available at the time of the release of registration forms for the respective examinations.

“The result of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by the second week of June 2024," it added.

For additional clarification regarding examination dates and other important instructions, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the NTA, that is, www.nta.ac.in.