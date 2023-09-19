The NTA has clarified that the specific details related to each examination will be communicated to candidates through the information bulletin of the respective exams. These bulletins will be made available at the time of the release of registration forms for the respective examinations.
“The result of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by the second week of June 2024," it added.
For additional clarification regarding examination dates and other important instructions, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the NTA, that is, www.nta.ac.in.