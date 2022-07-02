Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The National testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 on Saturday, 2 July.
The National testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 on Saturday, 2 July.
The testing agency has also released the candidate’s response sheet and question paper of session 1 exam.
The testing agency has also released the candidate’s response sheet and question paper of session 1 exam.
Students who took the JEE Main exam 2022 can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to gain access to the provisional answer key and the candidate’s response sheet for session 1.
Students who took the JEE Main exam 2022 can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to gain access to the provisional answer key and the candidate’s response sheet for session 1.
Candidates can check the NTA JEE Main answer keys by using application number and date of birth/password.
Candidates can check the NTA JEE Main answer keys by using application number and date of birth/password.
Aspirants can calculate their marks and get an idea of their probable score by referring to the NTA JEE Main exam answer key.
Aspirants can calculate their marks and get an idea of their probable score by referring to the NTA JEE Main exam answer key.
In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge the JEE Main provisional answer key 2022 by visiting the official website of NTA JEE Main.
In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge the JEE Main provisional answer key 2022 by visiting the official website of NTA JEE Main.
To download the JEE Main 2022 Answer key Click Here
To download the JEE Main 2022 Answer key Click Here
For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Here's how To Download
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Here's how To Download
1. Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
1. Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge" link.
2. On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge" link.
3. Enter your application number and date of birth.
3. Enter your application number and date of birth.
4. The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen.
4. The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen.