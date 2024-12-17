Hello User
NTA to stop conducting recruitment exams from 2025, focus solely on higher education entrance exams: Dharmendra Pradhan

NTA to stop conducting recruitment exams from 2025, focus solely on higher education entrance exams: Dharmendra Pradhan

Livemint

In a significant policy shift, the NTA will stop conducting recruitment exams from 2025, concentrating solely on higher education entrance tests. This change comes after controversies surrounding exam integrity, with plans for a restructured agency and potential technological advancements in testing methods.

New Delhi: Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Dharmendra Pradhan during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not conduct any recruitment exams starting in 2025 and will focus on only higher education entrance exams, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

As reported by PTI, the move is part of examination reforms based on recommendation of a high level panel set up earlier this year following alleged leak of medical entrance NEET exam and series of cancellations of other exams due to suspected leaks and other glitches.

The Ministry is also in conversation with the Health Ministry about whether the exam should be conducted in traditional pen and paper based mode or switch to a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Also Read: ‘Are you opposing education....’: Dharmendra Pradhan replies to CM Stalin’s Centre ’denying’ funds to Tamil Nadu claim

“NTA will be limited to conducting only entrance exams for higher education and will not conduct any recruitment exams from next year," Pradhan said.

The Minister also clarified that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will continue to be conducted once a year.

"The government is looking at moving to computer adaptive test and technology-driven entrance exams in the near future," he said.

Also Read: ‘No evidence of paper leak for…,’ Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET-UG exam row

Pradhan said that NTA will be restructured in 2025.

“The agency will be restructured in 2025, at least ten new posts are being created and there will be many changes in functioning of NTA to ensure there is zero-error testing," he said.

