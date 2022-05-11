This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The panel of technical experts have recommended that those individuals who wish to travel abroad may take the booster dose of covid vaccine as and when required by the country they are about to travel
NEW DELHI :
The Centre’s National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI) on Wednesday recommended shortening the 9 months gap between the second dose and precaution dose (booster dose) for those who wish to travel abroad. These recommendations were made to the union health ministry on Wednesday. However, the union health ministry is yet to make a formal announcement.
The move comes in the backdrop that many people visiting abroad for work-related matters.
“NTAGI has recommended to shorten the gap of 9 months for precaution dose between the second dose and booster dose for those people who have to travel outside India for work and other business-related matters," a person aware of the matter said.
Queries emailed to the union health ministry were not immediately answered till the time the story was published.
The Central government has opened booster dose for all adults above 18 years of age since 10th April. The same vaccine of the primary vaccination regime is being given as booster dose.
So far, a total of 3,00,51,957 precaution doses have been administered to all eligible people including healthcare professionals, frontline workers, elderly above 60 years and other eligible categories of beneficiary.
Around 3,17,942 precaution dose has been administered to the people in the age group of 18-44 years of age while 8,62,326 precaution doses has been given to people in the age group of 45-59 years of age.
