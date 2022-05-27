NEW DELHI : The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is to meet in June to review Covid immunisation data for children between 5-12 years of age and firm up vaccination protocols. Previous meetings held by NTAGI remained inconclusive, as the group’s experts are yet to be convinced about the paediatric data available for vaccination.

Last month, health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has given restricted emergency use authorization for vaccinating children with Covaxin for those aged 6-12 years, Corbevax for 5-12 years, and two doses of ZyCoV-D for those above 12 years of age.

“NTAGI’s sub-committee meeting will be held on the first of June to discuss the matter for kids’ vaccination below 12 years of age," said a person in the know of the matter adding that no decision was taken in this regard in previous meetings.

In the recent past the union health minister stated that vaccination for kids will only take place once it is recommended by the NTAGI.

Queries sent to the health ministry’s spokesperson remain unanswered at press time.

So far, over 33 million 1st dose vaccines have been administered for 12-14 year-old children in India, while 15 million have received their second dose.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a covid-19 review meeting with all chief ministers said the government will run special drive-in schools for vaccinating 6-12-year-old children.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.