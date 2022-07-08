The National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) on Friday recommended the use of Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for kids between 5-12 years, an official said. However, NTAGI has not taken any decision to include these vaccines under the national covid-19 vaccination programme.

“The pediatric data of covid-19 vaccines—Corbevax and Covaxin were reviewed and analzyed in the STSC meeting held last month and it was decided to recommend the both the vaccines for children below 12 years," said the official adding that the matter will be taken up in the next meeting.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in April granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for vaccination of children below 5-12 years of age and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

Queries emailed to the health ministry did not elicit any response till the press time.

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.51 Crore so far. Over 3.72 Crore 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years, while 2,47,85,475 second doses have been administered in the same age group.