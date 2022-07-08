NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee recommends vaccines for kids below 12 years of age1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 07:50 PM IST
The National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) on Friday recommended the use of Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for kids between 5-12 years, an official said. However, NTAGI has not taken any decision to include these vaccines under the national covid-19 vaccination programme.