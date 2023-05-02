NTPC registers 148% growth in coal production from captive mines1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:46 PM IST
NTPC reached its all-time high in monthly coal despatch, with 2.95 MT in April 2023, representing a 140% increase over the previous year
New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, the country’s leading integrated energy producer, announced a substantial 148% year-over-year increase in coal production from its captive mines in April 2023. The company produced 2.75 million tonnes (MT) of coal during the month, a marked improvement from 1.11 MT in April 2022.
