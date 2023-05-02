New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, the country’s leading integrated energy producer, announced a substantial 148% year-over-year increase in coal production from its captive mines in April 2023. The company produced 2.75 million tonnes (MT) of coal during the month, a marked improvement from 1.11 MT in April 2022.

NTPC also reached its all-time high in monthly coal despatch, with 2.95 MT in April 2023, representing a 140% increase over the previous year. The company’s coal production for FY23 totalled 23.2 million tonnes, a 65% growth compared to the prior year, driven by output from its four operational coal mines located in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

The significant uptick in coal production is credited to the adoption of digital initiatives by NTPC’s coal mining teams, which have elevated operational excellence and improved safety in mining operations. Key implementations include a digitized safety management plan called e-SMP and a mobile app for safety, Sachetan.

With a group installed capacity of 71,644 MW, NTPC remains India’s largest power producer. The company’s commitment to digitization and innovation has facilitated impressive growth in coal production and ensured safety in mining operations. The resulting increase in production and focus on safety have solidified NTPC’s position as a dominant force in India’s power production industry.