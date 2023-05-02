NTPC registers 148% growth in coal production from captive mines

NTPC also reached its all-time high in monthly coal despatch, with 2.95 MT in April 2023, representing a 140% increase over the previous year. The company’s coal production for FY23 totalled 23.2 million tonnes, a 65% growth compared to the prior year, driven by output from its four operational coal mines located in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.