NTPC, India's largest power conglomerate, is looking for medical specialists and assistant officer for its projects/stations. For medical specialists, the state-run energy giant has 27 vacancies in general medicine and pediatrics.

The application process has begun and will continue till 2 September.

Interested candidates can apply online through official website — ntpc.co.in/en/careers

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement to check eligibility criteria.

Here are some important details

Qualification - Medical specialists

For General Medicine: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine

For Pediatrics: MBBS with MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health [should be recognized by National Medical Commission - formerly Medical Council of India]

Upper Age Limit: 37 years

Pay Scale: E3 : Rs. 60,000 — 1,80,000 and E4: ₹70,000 — 2,00,000

Assistant Officer - Finance

Qualification: Qualified CA or ICWA

Experience Profile: Post qualification experience in the area of Accounts/ Finance/ Internal Audit preferably in a large organization/ organization of repute.

Experience Requirement: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant area (excluding training period, if any).

Upper Age Limit: 30 years

How to apply

Interested candidates should log on to — www.ntpccareers.net or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

Go to - Jobs @ NTPC

Click on Read More

Go to - Advt. No. 07/21

Click on - Click here to view the advertisement/apply

You will be directed to a new page where three options will appear.

- Detailed English Advertisement

- Detailed Hindi Advertisement

- CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Go through the advertisement and apply.

Application Fee

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category are required to pay a non- refundable registration fee of ₹300.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

