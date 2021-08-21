NTPC announces new jobs. Eligibility, age, salary — All you need to know

NTPC announces new jobs. Eligibility, age, salary — All you need to know1 min read . 09:22 PM IST
- NTPC jobs: The application process has begun and will continue till 2 September
NTPC, India's largest power conglomerate, is looking for medical specialists and assistant officer for its projects/stations. For medical specialists, the state-run energy giant has 27 vacancies in general medicine and pediatrics.
The application process has begun and will continue till 2 September.
Interested candidates can apply online through official website — ntpc.co.in/en/careers
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement to check eligibility criteria.
Here are some important details
Qualification - Medical specialists
For General Medicine: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine
For Pediatrics: MBBS with MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health [should be recognized by National Medical Commission - formerly Medical Council of India]
Upper Age Limit: 37 years
Pay Scale: E3 : Rs. 60,000 — 1,80,000 and E4: ₹70,000 — 2,00,000
Assistant Officer - Finance
Qualification: Qualified CA or ICWA
Experience Profile: Post qualification experience in the area of Accounts/ Finance/ Internal Audit preferably in a large organization/ organization of repute.
Experience Requirement: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant area (excluding training period, if any).
Upper Age Limit: 30 years
How to apply
Interested candidates should log on to — www.ntpccareers.net or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.
Go to - Jobs @ NTPC
Click on Read More
Go to - Advt. No. 07/21
Click on - Click here to view the advertisement/apply
You will be directed to a new page where three options will appear.
- Detailed English Advertisement
- Detailed Hindi Advertisement
- CLICK HERE TO APPLY
Go through the advertisement and apply.
Application Fee
Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category are required to pay a non- refundable registration fee of ₹300.
The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.
