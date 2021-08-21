Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NTPC announces new jobs. Eligibility, age, salary — All you need to know

NTPC announces new jobs. Eligibility, age, salary — All you need to know

Premium
NTPC Recruitment 2021
1 min read . 09:22 PM IST Livemint

  • NTPC jobs: The application process has begun and will continue till 2 September 

NTPC, India's largest power conglomerate, is looking for medical specialists and assistant officer for its projects/stations. For medical specialists, the state-run energy giant has 27 vacancies in general medicine and pediatrics. 

NTPC, India's largest power conglomerate, is looking for medical specialists and assistant officer for its projects/stations. For medical specialists, the state-run energy giant has 27 vacancies in general medicine and pediatrics. 

The application process has begun and will continue till 2 September. 

The application process has begun and will continue till 2 September. 

Interested candidates can apply online through official website — ntpc.co.in/en/careers

Interested candidates can apply online through official website — ntpc.co.in/en/careers

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement to check eligibility criteria. 

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement to check eligibility criteria. 

Here are some important details

Here are some important details

Qualification - Medical specialists

Qualification - Medical specialists

For General Medicine: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine

For General Medicine: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine

For Pediatrics: MBBS with MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health [should be recognized by National Medical Commission - formerly Medical Council of India]

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

For Pediatrics: MBBS with MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health [should be recognized by National Medical Commission - formerly Medical Council of India]

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Upper Age Limit: 37 years

Upper Age Limit: 37 years

Pay Scale: E3 : Rs. 60,000 — 1,80,000 and E4: 70,000 — 2,00,000

Pay Scale: E3 : Rs. 60,000 — 1,80,000 and E4: 70,000 — 2,00,000

Assistant Officer - Finance

Assistant Officer - Finance

Qualification: Qualified CA or ICWA

Qualification: Qualified CA or ICWA

Experience Profile: Post qualification experience in the area of Accounts/ Finance/ Internal Audit preferably in a large organization/ organization of repute.

Experience Profile: Post qualification experience in the area of Accounts/ Finance/ Internal Audit preferably in a large organization/ organization of repute.

Experience Requirement: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant area (excluding training period, if any).

Experience Requirement: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant area (excluding training period, if any).

Upper Age Limit: 30 years

Upper Age Limit: 30 years

How to apply 

How to apply 

Interested candidates should log on to — www.ntpccareers.net or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

Interested candidates should log on to — www.ntpccareers.net or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

Go to - Jobs @ NTPC

Go to - Jobs @ NTPC

Click on Read More 

Click on Read More 

Go to - Advt. No. 07/21

Go to - Advt. No. 07/21

Click on - Click here to view the advertisement/apply 

Click on - Click here to view the advertisement/apply 

You will be directed to a new page where three options will appear.   

You will be directed to a new page where three options will appear.   

- Detailed English Advertisement

- Detailed English Advertisement

- Detailed Hindi Advertisement

- Detailed Hindi Advertisement

- CLICK HERE TO APPLY

- CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Go through the advertisement and apply. 

Go through the advertisement and apply. 

Application Fee

Application Fee

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category are required to pay a non- refundable registration fee of 300.

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category are required to pay a non- refundable registration fee of 300.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!