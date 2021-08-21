NTPC announces new jobs. Eligibility, age, salary — All you need to know

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC, India's largest power conglomerate, is looking for medical specialists and assistant officer for its projects/stations. For medical specialists, the state-run energy giant has 27 vacancies in general medicine and pediatrics.

The application process has begun and will continue till 2 September.

Interested candidates can apply online through official website — ntpc.co.in/en/careers

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement to check eligibility criteria.

Here are some important details

Qualification - Medical specialists

For General Medicine: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine

Upper Age Limit: 37 years

Pay Scale: E3 : Rs. 60,000 — 1,80,000 and E4: ₹70,000 — 2,00,000

Assistant Officer - Finance

Qualification: Qualified CA or ICWA

Experience Profile: Post qualification experience in the area of Accounts/ Finance/ Internal Audit preferably in a large organization/ organization of repute.

Experience Requirement: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant area (excluding training period, if any). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upper Age Limit: 30 years

How to apply

Interested candidates should log on to — www.ntpccareers.net or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

Go to - Jobs @ NTPC

Click on Read More

Go to - Advt. No. 07/21 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on - Click here to view the advertisement/apply

You will be directed to a new page where three options will appear.

- Detailed English Advertisement

- Detailed Hindi Advertisement

- CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Go through the advertisement and apply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Application Fee

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category are required to pay a non- refundable registration fee of ₹300.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

