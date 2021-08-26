The NTPC Ltd has recruited its first all-female Engineering Executive Trainees (EETs) batch “to reaffirm its stand on diversity and inclusion", the Ministry of Power said on Thursday.

NTPC received an overwhelming response of the recruitment advertisement, which was published in April, 2021. The engineering graduates were selected based on the performance in GATE 2021 in the Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation disciplines, the ministry said.

Company has envisioned an all-female Operation Control Room at NTPC in the near future, towards a brighter future ahead for females in the organisation.

Out of 50 offers sent by NTPC, 30 Female Executive Trainees (ETs) have already joined the company between 31 July and 6 August 2021.

This special all-female EET batch is currently undergoing a customised induction-cum-training programme at NTPC’s state of the art Regional Learning Institutes (RLIs) located at NTPC Sipat, NTPC Vindhyachal and NTPC Simhadri in the Mechanical, Electrical and Control & Instrumentation (C&I) disciplines.

NTPC has been working on improving its gender ratio wherever possible. It has always believed in providing equal opportunity to all the sections of society and has consciously promoted diversity through its hiring practices, the statement said.

The state-run firm has institutionalized policies like Human Rights and Right to Equal Opportunity. It promotes equality and diversity amongst its employees, the ministry added.

“To support the women workforce, company adheres to policies like Child Care Leave with Pay, Maternity Leave, Sabbatical leave and NTPC Special Child Care Leave on Adoption of a Child/Delivering Child through Surrogacy. Statutory requirements and policy guidelines are adhered to without any discrimination," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.