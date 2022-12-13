State-run power giant NTPC on on 13 December said that it has commissioned entire capacities of 150 MW & 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.
In a BSE filing, the company said, “Consequent upon successful commissioning, entire capacities of 150 MW & 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 13.12.2022."
With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 57,801.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity stands at 70,416.27 MW, the company stated.
At 1.30 pm, the stock was trading flat to positive with gains of 0.4% at ₹169.65 on BSE
As per the NTPC website, the 150 MW and 90MW Devikot Solar PV project is being developed in under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-I of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India (MNRE).
The project is been won by NTPC though Viability Gap Funding (VGF) based competitive bidding done by SECI in 2019 and is being developed in through M/s HILD Energy under EPC with land mode wherein land required is being arranged by EPC vendor, it stated.
As per the conditions on the CPSU Scheme, the project employs domestic (Indian) PV Modules & Cells (as per the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) clause of Scheme) and receives VGF from MNRE.
Earlier on Saturday, the power giant had said that it had commissioned 162.27 MW of solar power capacity at Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu.
As per the BSE filing, "Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 12:00 Hrs. of 10.12.2022."
