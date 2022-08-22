NTPC commissions first part of Gandhar Solar project, fourth project this August

NTPC successfully commissioned the first part of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project making it the fourth successful Renewable Energy project commissioned this month
The public sector enterprise NTPC Limited has commissioned the first part of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar in Gujarat. The company announced in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.
NTPC stated, "Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 23.08.2022."
The statement from NTPC further read, “With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 55,099 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 69,464 MW."
Gandhar Solar PV project is one of the 21 solar projects of NTPC. With another project in Kawas, Gujarat the other 19 projects are spread across the geographical stretch of the nation covering the states of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Haryana, Madhya pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and the UT of Andaman & Nicobar Island.
So far, NTPC has a commissioned capacity of 2,104 MW of RE projects under own capacity addition. These include 21 Solar, 1 Wind and 1 Small hydo project.
Out of the 23 commissioned projects, 11 are under implementation adding a capacity of 1295.52 MW Renewable Energy to NTPC's portfolio.
Earlier, on 16 August, NITPC had announced the successful commissioning of the third part of Kawas Solar PV Project in the same state.
With the third part adding power generation capacity of 21 MW, Kawas Solar PV Project is now operational to full capacity of 56 MW.
August 2022 has been a great month for NTPC since the government of India enterprise has announced successful commissioning of 4 projects between 5 August and 22 August. These projects include Jaisalmer (48.8 MW) and Bikaner (250 MW) in Rajasthan, and Kawas (21 MW) and Gandhar (10 MW) in Gujarat.
Within this month NTPC has increased its total power generation capacity from 69,183 MW to 69,464 MW. This is a surge of 281 MW in 17 days.
NTPC is taking various steps to make its energy portfolio greener by adding significant capacities of Renewable Energy sources.
By 2032, the company plans to have 60 GW capacity through Renewable Energy sources constituting nearly 45% of its overall power generation capacity.
NTPC is India's largest power utility with plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032.
