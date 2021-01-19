OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NTPC’s electricity generation up by 4% during April-December
NTPC plans to make a total capital expenditure of Rs1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130 GW power producer by 2032 (REUTERS)
NTPC’s electricity generation up by 4% during April-December

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 08:23 PM IST Utpal Bhaskar

India’s largest power generation utility on Monday also registered its highest daily gross electricity generation of 1009 million units

New Delhi: In an indication of Indian economy’ recovery, state run NTPC Group registered a 3.8% increase in electricity generation during April to December, as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

After electricity demand was severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, India’s largest power generation utility on Monday also registered its highest daily gross electricity generation of 1009 million units.

This assumes significance as the Indian economy has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Energy consumption, especially that of electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy.

Power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh had earlier said that India’s electricity demand has risen, with December’s daily consumption in excess of 5-10 gigawatt (GW) when compared to last year.

The development also comes in the backdrop of other economic indicators such as refineries, GST collections, and railway freight witnessing a revival.

“We have weathered corona well and the entire system is out of it and demand is increasing," Singh told Mint in an earlier interview.

India’s per capita power consumption at about 1149 kilowatt-hour (kWh) is among the lowest in the world compared to the world’s per capita consumption of 3,600 kWh. India’s peak electricity demand has been low due to issues such as precarious finances of some state-owned electricity distribution companies, which prevents them from power procurement of the required quantum.

“NTPC Group has achieved gross cumulative generation of 222.4 Billion Unit (BU) from April to December 2020, an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to the same period last year," the public sector unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes in the backdrop of NTPC's pivot towards green energy. The state-run conventional power generation firm is rewriting its playbook, given that India’s energy landscape is rapidly evolving. With an installed capacity of 63.63 GW, the NTPC group has 70 power stations across the country.

“The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects," the statement added.

NTPC plans to make a total capital expenditure of Rs1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130 GW power producer by 2032. It has around 4GW of renewable capacity, mostly solar, and plans to add at least 5GW solar capacity in two years. It will acquire at least 1GW each of operational solar and wind projects as part of its strategy to have a 32GW clean energy portfolio by 2032.

