Green hydrogen will be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas. This will be blended with PNG in a pre-determined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC Kawas Township
NEW DELHI :
NTPC has inked a pact with Gujarat Gas Ltd in an initiative to blend Green Hydrogen with piped natural gas (PNG) supplied by Gujarat Gas Ltd.
This first-of-its-kind project in the country is a step towards the decarbonisation of the cooking sector and self-sufficiency for energy requirements of the nation.
"With the continued focus on clean environment, NTPC has taken up an initiative of blending of green hydrogen in Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network of GGL (Gujarat Gas Ltd) at NTPC Kawas," a company statement said.
The statement further said that Green hydrogen will be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas. This will be blended with PNG in a pre-determined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC Kawas Township.
The formal agreement between the two companies was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Mohit Bhargava, CEO, NTPC REL and ED RE, NTPC, and Sanjeev Kumar, MD, GGL and GSPL.
Initially the percentage of hydrogen blending in the PNG shall be around 5% and after successful completion it shall be further increased, the statement added.
State run NTPC is the premier energy utility of the country with an installed capacity of 69 GW, with a diversified fuel mix. The NTPC group plans to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy (RE) in a decade and is executing several pilot projects in the green hydrogen space.
GGL is India's largest city gas distribution (CGD) company and has presence across 43 districts in six states and one union territory.
