Here is a good chance for those who are looking for a job opportunity in National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC Limited). NTPC has released 20 vacant posts of Assistant Officer(safety). Interested candidates can apply for the post online through the official website of NTPC, till 26 August.

Know the details here

NTPC posts: The recruitment drive is conducted to fill the vacancies of Assistant Officer (safety)

Number of posts: 20

Pay Scale: IDA ( ₹30,000-1,20,000)

Age limit:

Candidates who are below the age of 30 years, are eligible for the post.

Application fees:

Candidates who fall in the General/EWS/OBC category have to submit an amount of ₹300 as application fee. However, the SC/ST/XMS category and females are exempted from the application fee payment.

Education Qualification:

Engineering graduates of Mechanical/Electrical/Production streams, who have scored at least 60% in their graduation can apply for the post. They are also supposed to have a full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from a recognised Regional Labour Institute/Institution. An engineering graduate in Industrial Safety/Fire and Safety with a minimum of 60% marks in graduation from a recognised university can also apply for the position.

Experience:

Candidates should also have a minimum working experience of one year in the industry.

How to apply for the post:

Step 1: Visit to the official website of the NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in

Step 2: Click on the jobs section

Step 3: Fill the application form that will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Pay the application fee, after filling the form correctly and take the print out of the receipt. Candidates can also pay the application fee through offline mode.

For more information on the NTPC recruitment, click here