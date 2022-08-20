NTPC invites application for Assistant Officer(Safety), apply till 26 August

National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC ltd) has invited application for the post of Assistant Officer(safety). Candidates can apply till 26 August. Know the details about the job and eligibility here
Here is a good chance for those who are looking for a job opportunity in National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC Limited). NTPC has released 20 vacant posts of Assistant Officer(safety). Interested candidates can apply for the post online through the official website of NTPC, till 26 August.
NTPC posts: The recruitment drive is conducted to fill the vacancies of Assistant Officer (safety)
Number of posts: 20
Pay Scale: IDA ( ₹30,000-1,20,000)
Age limit:
Candidates who are below the age of 30 years, are eligible for the post.
Application fees:
Candidates who fall in the General/EWS/OBC category have to submit an amount of ₹300 as application fee. However, the SC/ST/XMS category and females are exempted from the application fee payment.
Education Qualification:
Engineering graduates of Mechanical/Electrical/Production streams, who have scored at least 60% in their graduation can apply for the post. They are also supposed to have a full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from a recognised Regional Labour Institute/Institution. An engineering graduate in Industrial Safety/Fire and Safety with a minimum of 60% marks in graduation from a recognised university can also apply for the position.
Experience:
Candidates should also have a minimum working experience of one year in the industry.