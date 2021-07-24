NTPC Recruitment 2021: The NTPC Limited has invited applications to recruit experience executives (commercial, consultancy, business analysts, cooperate communications, company secretary) for for three years.

The energy conglomerate has total 22 vacancies — 14 for executive commercial, 3 for consultancy, 1 each for business analyst, senior executive solar, company secretary, corporate communication and executive clean technologies.

Application process began on 23 July and will continue till 6 August. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their experience profile for personnel interviews.

The NTPC has posted the detailed advertisement on its site — https://www.ntpc.co.in/en/careers/jobs-at-ntpc. Before applying, interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to check the eligibility criteria.

Here are important details

Educational Qualification

Educational qualification requirement is different for different posts. However, an applicant must be graduate for applying for any of the vacancies.

Age

Age requirement is also different for different posts. For executive-consultancy, upper age limit is 35. Business analyst need to be under 40 and person applying for corporate communication should not be more than 56.

How to apply

For applying, candidates should visit www.ntpccareers.net or visit careers section of www-ntpc.co.in

On career page, locate - Jobs @ NTPC

Click on -'Click here to view the advertisement/apply'

No other modes of applications shall be accepted

Candidates belonging to general/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹ 300

Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Candidates are therefore requested to verify their eligibility criteria before applying apaying the registration fee, the NTPC said in its advertisement.

