NTPC pays ₹4,121.08 crore as interim dividend for FY23
By 2032, NTPC is targeting non-fossil fuel-based capacity to make up nearly 50% of the company’s portfolio, which includes renewable energy capacity of 60 GW and total portfolio of 130GW.
New Delhi: State-owned power utility major NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of ₹4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend paid is 42.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in a statement on Friday.
