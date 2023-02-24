New Delhi: State-owned power utility major NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of ₹4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend paid is 42.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in a statement on Friday.

“NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of ₹4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend," it said.

“With a share of 17% of the installed capacity, NTPC currently contributes 24% of the total electricity produced in India," the Ministry of Power said.

The company’s goal has always been to deliver power that is economical, efficient, and ecologically sustainable. To meet this objective, it offers a diversified energy mix comprising gas, wind, solar, hydro, floating solar and coal.

By 2032, NTPC is targeting non-fossil fuel-based capacity to make up nearly 50% of the company’s portfolio, which includes renewable energy capacity of 60 GW and total portfolio of 130GW.

In terms of scale, efficiency, and energy generation from cleaner and greener sources, the company leads the India’s energy transition. It has teamed with NITI Aayog for net energy zero effort.