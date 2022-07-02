The MOU signing ceremony was held on 1st July, 2022 at Jaipur in the presence of Energy Minister of Rajasthan, Bhanwar Singh Bhati
NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government of Rajasthan for Development of 10 GW Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Rajasthan.
The MOU signing ceremony was held on 1st July, 2022 at Jaipur in the presence of Energy Minister of Rajasthan, Bhanwar Singh Bhati. The signed MOU was exchanged between Bhaskar A. Sawant, Principal Secretary (Energy), Government of Rajasthan and Mohit Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, NTPC REL.
NTPC Group has set its target of 60 GW Renewable energy capacity by 2032. The MoU is a step towards achieving this target.
The MOU signing marks another step towards achieving Renewable Capacity addition targets of NTPC. In less than 2 years since its inception, NTPC REL has won 4 GW Renewable Energy capacity by bidding in various tenders which are under different stages of implementation. Additionally, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat and NTPC REL has also entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with DVC for developing RE Parks and Projects.
