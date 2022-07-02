The MOU signing marks another step towards achieving Renewable Capacity addition targets of NTPC. In less than 2 years since its inception, NTPC REL has won 4 GW Renewable Energy capacity by bidding in various tenders which are under different stages of implementation. Additionally, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat and NTPC REL has also entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with DVC for developing RE Parks and Projects.