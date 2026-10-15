New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd has proposed developing six nuclear reactors in collaboration with Russian state-owned Rosatom at an estimated capital expenditure of ₹1.5 trillion, two people in the know said. The proposed units are part of an agreement signed between India and Russia in 2014 to build 12 nuclear reactors in the country. Under that agreement, state-run Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL) has been working on six units (two of which are already operational) alongside Rosatom at its Kudankulam plant, but the remaining six are yet to take off.
NTPC seeks ₹1.5-trillion Rosatom tie-up for six nuclear reactors
SummaryThe state-run generator has pitched for six unbuilt reactors under a 2014 bilateral pact as it targets 30GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.
New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd has proposed developing six nuclear reactors in collaboration with Russian state-owned Rosatom at an estimated capital expenditure of ₹1.5 trillion, two people in the know said. The proposed units are part of an agreement signed between India and Russia in 2014 to build 12 nuclear reactors in the country. Under that agreement, state-run Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL) has been working on six units (two of which are already operational) alongside Rosatom at its Kudankulam plant, but the remaining six are yet to take off.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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