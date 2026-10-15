NTPC seeks ₹1.5-trillion Rosatom tie-up for six nuclear reactors

New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd has proposed developing six nuclear reactors in collaboration with Russian state-owned Rosatom at an estimated capital expenditure of ₹1.5 trillion, two people in the know said. The proposed units are part of an agreement signed between India and Russia in 2014 to build 12 nuclear reactors in the country. Under that agreement, state-run Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL) has been working on six units (two of which are already operational) alongside Rosatom at its Kudankulam plant, but the remaining six are yet to take off.