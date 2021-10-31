NEW DELHI : As part of the Centre’ plan to contain pollution by crop stubble burning, state-run NTPC Ltd plans to procure 2.5 million tonne (mt) of biomass pellets as a fuel to generate electricity at its projects. These pellets will be mixed with coal as fuel to generate electricity.

With the onset of winters, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are also procuring around 1.3 mt of these pellets, with the orders to be finalized next month. India’s largest power generation firm NTPC Ltd has already placed orders for 0.865 mt of pellets which is being supplied and another 65,000 tonnes order in October.

This comes in the backdrop of Delhi pollution, caused due to crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, becoming an annual political flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The idea is to incentivize farmers to convert crop stubble into pellets rather than burn it. According to the government, an acre of land produces around two tonnes of stubble.

“NTPC placed order for 8,65,000 tons biomass pellets for which supply is already in progress. Further, NTPC has placed an additional order of 65,000 tons in October ’21. Another tranche of procurement for 25,00,000 tons is in progress for which the vendors are invited to submit offer by 1st November 21," union power ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“Haryana, Punjab and UP are together procuring about 13,01,000 tons of biomass pellets for co-firing in their power plants. The orders are expected to be finalized in Nov 2021," the statement added.

The crop stubble burning season has started this year again, after the national capital saw clear skies during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been mandated that all thermal power plants to use 5% blend of biomass pellets made, primarily, of agro residue along with coal with effect from one year of the date of issue of this guideline. The obligation shall increase to 7% (except for those having Ball & Tube mill the use of biomass remain 5%) with effect from two years after the date of issue of this order and thereafter," according to the Revised Policy for Biomass Utilization for Power Generation through Co-firing in Coal based Power Plants.

Thick smog, now an annual phenomenon in northern India due to burning of husk by farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana, combined with pollution has exposed the region to the risk of power blackouts annually during this season as reported by Mint earlier.

“It has been advised in the policy that minimum contract period for procurement of biomass pellets by generating utilities shall be for 7 years so as to avoid delay in awarding contracts by generating companies every year and also to build up long term supply chain," the statement added.

Fog and pollution can trigger blackouts. Fog makes power transmission lines moist; atmospheric pollution then sticks to the lines; over time, the lines become caked in dust, resulting in short circuits that lead to tripping. If unchecked, the result could be a collapse of the power grid.

“Ministry of Power has already setup the National Mission on use of Biomass in coal based thermal power plants, to address the issue of air pollution due to farm stubble burning and to reduce carbon footprints of thermal power generation, which would support the energy transition in the country and our targets to move towards cleaner energy sources," the statement said.

“As a result of these efforts, around 1400 tons of biomass has been fired in the Month of October 2021 and a total 53000 tons of Biomass has been utilised as Green fuel for in Power Plants so far. Parali burning incidences in the most affected six states like Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan & MP has reduced by 58.3 % in 2021 till date as compared to same period in 2020," the statement added.

This also comes at a time when India’s non-fossil fuel based capacity is on-track to surpass the 40% target under its nationally determined contribution (NDC). According to the government, India has already reached 38.5% of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels and this will go upto 66% by 2030. Also, India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%.

