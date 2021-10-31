NTPC, states procuring biomass pellets to contain stubble burning

“It has been mandated that all thermal power plants to use 5% blend of biomass pellets made, primarily, of agro residue along with coal with effect from one year of the date of issue of this guideline. The obligation shall increase to 7% (except for those having Ball & Tube mill the use of biomass remain 5%) with effect from two years after the date of issue of this order and thereafter," according to the Revised Policy for Biomass Utilization for Power Generation through Co-firing in Coal based Power Plants.