NTPC to host G20 international seminar on CCUS
The seminar will focus on underlining the importance of CCUS for achieving clean energy transition and subsequently moving towards net zero
NEW DELHI: In view of India’s ambitious climate targets, NTPC will host an international seminar on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) on 5 February 2023 in Bengaluru.
