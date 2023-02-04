NEW DELHI: In view of India’s ambitious climate targets, NTPC will host an international seminar on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) on 5 February 2023 in Bengaluru.

A statement from the Ministry of Power said that the seminar is likely to be attended by industries, policy makers, scientists and academicians from different countries.

India has assumed the presidency of G20 from 1 December 2022 for a period of one year. In its presidency, the first Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting is scheduled to be held from 5th February to 7 February 2023.

“NTPC, India’s largest integrated power utility, on behalf of Ministry of Power, Govt of India, will be hosting a side event in form of an International Seminar on Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) on 5th February 2023 at Taj Westend, Bengaluru," it said.

The seminar will focus on underlining the importance of CCUS for achieving clean energy transition and subsequently moving towards net zero.

Government has a major focus on CCUS as it aims to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070 and energy PSUs including NTPC and ONGC are looking at harnessing the potential for the sector in India.

Carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) is a technology that can capture and make effective use of the high concentrations of carbon dioxide emitted by industrial activities.