NTPC's green energy arm to raise 5,000 crore through stake sale: Report

As per the company regulatory filing on July 9, NTPC is set to hive off 15 of its renewable energy projects into NTPC Green Energy Ltd which is a newly formed entity. “Revenue from 15 Renewable Energy assets proposed to be transferred is Rs. 917.46 Cr in FY 2022, which is 0.68% of NTPC revenue of Rs. 1,34,994.31 Cr (on consolidated basis) as on Mar 31, 2022. Net worth of 15 RE assets is Rs. 1,364.74 Cr as on Mar 31, 2022, which is 1.01% of Net-worth of NTPC i.e., Rs. 1,35,373.74 Cr (total equity attributable to owners) as on Mar 31, 2022," as per the company regulatory filing. Notably, NTPC Limited has been at the forefront of renewable energy capacity development and has been credited for bringing the lowest ever solar tariff in the country.