Urban women and men differ on nuclear families and childcare. Mint’s survey shows how.

The structure of urban Indian families may be changing, but the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey reveals a significant divide between men and women on fundamental questions regarding household composition.
While women more keenly favour nuclear setups and external childcare support, men lean towards traditional living arrangements and often overestimate their own contribution to daily domestic chores. Both genders are deeply committed to elderly care, but the survey reveals that an individual's sense of success and satisfaction within these changing family roles is heavily dictated by their income and education.
The nuclear option
Around 35% of the survey’s 10,022 respondents, spread across 207 towns and cities, expressed a preference for nuclear families, and the traditional choice of living with the husband’s parents found slightly fewer takers. But the preference for nuclear families was heavily skewed towards the women, with 45% saying so, compared to only 26% of men. In fact, 39% of men believed couples should live with the husband’s parents, against just 24% of women. (About 10-12% of both men and women said they would rather live with the wife’s parents.) In south India, as many as 56% women picked nuclear families, and 35% of the men agreed.