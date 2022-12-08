Nuclear Power Corp CSR funds used to develop infrastructure in villages around plant sites

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd. has spent ₹663 crore on CSR activities, of which 70% was deployed to develop infrastructure in villages around plant sites.
“The implementation of CSR under the Companies Act 2013, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far spent about ₹663 crore on its CSR programmes, of which about 70% was incurred on development of infrastructure facilities in the villages around nuclear power plant sites," he said.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that measures for safe storage and management of spent fuel and nuclear and radioactive wastes are in place at all nuclear power plant sites including Kalpakkam and Kudankulam in Tamilnadu.
“In case of Kudankulam, as the fuel is under IAEA safeguards, security of stored spent fuel is also ensured by IAEA inspectors. Spent fuel storage pools are designed as per AERB guidelines, which is in line with international regulatory practices,"
“In addition, a special Neighbourhood Development Programme for areas in the vicinity of Kudankulam site was implemented at a cost of ₹500 crore for infrastructure development ( ₹200 crore) and housing ( ₹300 crore)," Department of Atomic Energy said quoting the minister.
