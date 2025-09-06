‘Nude Gang’ strikes fear among women in Meerut village; police deploy drones after 4th incident

Meerut's Daurala village has reportedly witnessed the fourth incident involving the ‘nude gang’, causing fear among women. The latest case includes where two men tried to drag a woman to field when she was going to work in Bharaala village. She screamed and somehow escaped the situation, NDTV reported. The police have deployed drones to monitor the area as the investigation continues.

The suspects disappeared prior to the villagers arriving at the scene, the report said, adding victim's horrifying claim stating that the accused were not in clothes after the family got to know more from her.

Seeing the situation, the terrified woman has now decided to change the job and even the route, her husband informed NDTV. Earlier incidents went unreported because of fear of public embarrassment. However, villagers now believe the situation has escalated and needs to be handled by the police.

'Villagers initially did not take it seriously' According to Rajendra Kumar, the village chief, “villagers initially did not take it seriously. But now there is an atmosphere of fear. This gang has so far targeted only women.”

What did police say? "We combed the area with drones and the help of villagers, but did not find any suspects. Women cops have been deployed in the area, and a search is on for the suspects," the Senior Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada stated. Tada himself had assessed the spot where the incident happened.

The NDTV report further added that the police have also conducted field searches. Last Saturday, drones were used for several hours during a search operation overseen by senior officials. Surveillance has been enhanced with the installation of CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas, it said.

While the fear of the 'nude gang' has forced some families to stay indoors, others think it’s just a rumor spread by troublemakers aiming to damage the reputation of the police and the administration, it mentioned.