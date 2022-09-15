'Nude photo on social media morphed,' Ranveer Singh tells Mumbai Police2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 11:12 AM IST
The police have now sent the photograph to the forensic science laboratory to confirm if it has been morphed
The police have now sent the photograph to the forensic science laboratory to confirm if it has been morphed
Listen to this article
Under scanner for one his images from the “nude photoshoot" for a New York-based magazine, in which his private parts were allegedly visible, Ranveer Singh has told the Mumbai Police that the image is morphed and does not belong to him. Actor had given his statement recorded on August 29