Under scanner for one his images from the “nude photoshoot" for a New York-based magazine, in which his private parts were allegedly visible, Ranveer Singh has told the Mumbai Police that the image is morphed and does not belong to him. Actor had given his statement recorded on August 29

Based on the photograph Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Singh on charges of obscenity on July 26. The police have now sent the photograph to the forensic science laboratory to confirm if it has been morphed.

According to the sources at Indian Express, if it turns out that the photograph has been morphed, Singh is likely to get a clean chit as the FIR was registered on the ground that his private parts were visible in one of the photographs.

The photographs uploaded by Singh in his Instagram account do not come under the definition of obscenity, as no private parts are visible, reports citing sources added.

The particular photograph in which his private part is allegedly visible was not part of the seven photographs uploaded by him on his Instagram account, Singh has claimed.

An officer said, “In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photo shoot."

“He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant," the officer added.

Due to the “nude photoshoot" controversy a complaint was filed against him under Sections 292 (sale or circulation of obscene books etc), 293 (Sale of obscene objects to a young person), and 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The complainant had also said that India is a land of culture and such photos could negatively impact children as if people's children are celebrities' responsibility and not the parent's.

It is not the first time an FIR has been filed against an actor for posing naked. In 2020, an FIR was filed against Milind Soman for running naked on a Goa beach, calling it ‘obscene’.

Even Rahul Khanna had uploaded his nude pic a few days back, with just a pillow to cover.

Two days after an FIR was filed against him over his bare-bodied photoshoot for an international magazine, Ranveer Singh had said he isn't competitive by nature and doesn't believe in one-upmanship.