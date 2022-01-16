Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Nudge vs coerce

Nudge vs coerce

 A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country.
1 min read . 10:59 PM IST Livemint

Mumbaikers will have to share their Aadhaar card details with chemists to buy covid self-test kits, mayor Kishori Pednekar said, a day after the city’s local authorities made it mandatory for buyers to share test results with them and also upload the same on the ICMR’s website

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbaikers will have to share their Aadhaar card details with chemists to buy covid self-test kits, mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday, a day after the city’s local authorities made it mandatory for buyers to share test results with them and also upload the same on the Indian Council of Medical Research’s website, regardless of the outcome. Kit sellers were asked to keep on record addresses and phone numbers. Ward staff will scan those reports and may visit residences for spot assessments.

Mumbaikers will have to share their Aadhaar card details with chemists to buy covid self-test kits, mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday, a day after the city’s local authorities made it mandatory for buyers to share test results with them and also upload the same on the Indian Council of Medical Research’s website, regardless of the outcome. Kit sellers were asked to keep on record addresses and phone numbers. Ward staff will scan those reports and may visit residences for spot assessments.

India has seen cases spike to a seven-day rolling average of nearly 230,000 from under 20,000 within the span of a fortnight, pushing administrations into rule-heavy mode in various parts of the country. But Mumbai’s move, while aimed at strengthening surveillance, is both intrusive of privacy and needlessly burdensome. Globally, testing strategies are being reassessed in the context of Omicron’s lower health risk and service capacities crunched by strict quarantine norms. We should indeed capture cases as accurately as possible, but not at the cost of people in need going untested, which Mumbai’s new rules could result in. It would be better for Mumbai to abandon coercion and use nudges.

India has seen cases spike to a seven-day rolling average of nearly 230,000 from under 20,000 within the span of a fortnight, pushing administrations into rule-heavy mode in various parts of the country. But Mumbai’s move, while aimed at strengthening surveillance, is both intrusive of privacy and needlessly burdensome. Globally, testing strategies are being reassessed in the context of Omicron’s lower health risk and service capacities crunched by strict quarantine norms. We should indeed capture cases as accurately as possible, but not at the cost of people in need going untested, which Mumbai’s new rules could result in. It would be better for Mumbai to abandon coercion and use nudges.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!