Two people were killed in a horrific accident in Haryana's Nuh on 22 August following a Rolls Royce Phantom smashed into a petrol tanker on the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway, reported NDTV , adding the vehicle was reportedly being driven at 230 km per hour.

In the accident, three people were injured -- including the occupants of the car and being treated at a Gurgaon hospital. As per the PTI, the injured were identified as Divya and Tasbir from Chandigarh, and Vikas from Delhi, while the two killed were the tanker driver, Rampreet, and his assistant Kuldeep.

Looking at the visuals, one can see that the ₹10 crore Phantom's front was reduced to a pile of mangled metal with the engine on fire and debris surrounding the vehicle. Apart from this, the doors of the car were open revealing a bright orange interior.

On the other side, of the tanker was a crumpled pile of brown metal lying by the side of the highway.

"On that day, after we got information about the accident, we arrived on the scene within five minutes. By this time the accident was over... and the tanker was on fire. But there was nobody in the car... they had left," NDTV quoted a local as saying.

Nuh Police's Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said hose in the tanker were regulars on this route, adding both the tanker and Phantom were coming from Delhi when the crash occurred.

"Eyewitness say the car was speeding and this led to the accident. We cannot confirm this at this time, or the speed at which it was being driven. The investigation is ongoing," NDTV quoted Ashok Kumar as saying.

"There is space for a U-turn at the accident site but we are still establishing the sequence of events. We do know the tanker was hit on its side. We are presently taking the statements of those injured and will go to the Gurgaon hospital for this soon," he added.

