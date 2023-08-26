Nuh accident: Rolls Royce crashes into oil tanker on highway near Delhi, 2 die1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:12 AM IST
In the accident, three people were injured -- including the occupants of the car and being treated at a Gurgaon hospital. while the two killed were the tanker driver, Rampreet, and his assistant Kuldeep.
Two people were killed in a horrific accident in Haryana's Nuh on 22 August following a Rolls Royce Phantom smashed into a petrol tanker on the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway, reported NDTV, adding the vehicle was reportedly being driven at 230 km per hour.
