Nuh violence: Alert sounded in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar

Along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, checking is also being conducted in areas to keep an eye on anarchic elements, said police official
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the wake of communal violence in Haryana, an alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh’s 3 bordering districts --Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar, according to a PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the wake of communal violence in Haryana, an alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh’s 3 bordering districts --Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar, according to a PTI report.
Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements, Ajay Kumar Sahni, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, told PTI.
Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements, Ajay Kumar Sahni, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, told PTI.
An alert has been issued in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of the Saharanpur division, Sahni said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An alert has been issued in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of the Saharanpur division, Sahni said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Continuous checking is going on at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and police of both states are coordinating with each other, he added.
“Continuous checking is going on at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and police of both states are coordinating with each other, he added.
Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh's Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) said senior officials have been asked to visit sensitive areas and keep a close eye on the situation in their respective areas.
Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh's Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) said senior officials have been asked to visit sensitive areas and keep a close eye on the situation in their respective areas.
According to the Haryana government, six people have been killed so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the Haryana government, six people have been killed so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Monday, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday and prohibitory orders were clamped in the adjoining districts.
On Monday, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday and prohibitory orders were clamped in the adjoining districts.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sought four additional companies of central forces following communal clashes in the state.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sought four additional companies of central forces following communal clashes in the state.
He also said a battalion of the India Reserve Battalion will also be deployed in Nuh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also said a battalion of the India Reserve Battalion will also be deployed in Nuh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.
Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.
The clashes erupted in Nuh after an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.
The clashes erupted in Nuh after an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.
As he appealed for peace, the chief minister asserted that those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As he appealed for peace, the chief minister asserted that those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on Wednesday held protests in different parts of the country against the attack on a religious procession taken out by the right-wing group in Haryana's Nuh.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on Wednesday held protests in different parts of the country against the attack on a religious procession taken out by the right-wing group in Haryana's Nuh.
VHP working president Alok Kumar said demonstrations were held “successfully" across all districts in the country with the participation of “lakhs of people".
VHP working president Alok Kumar said demonstrations were held “successfully" across all districts in the country with the participation of “lakhs of people".